FIRS seeks tax compliance approval for holding political offices

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says tax compliance should be a prerequisite for clearing aspirants to contest elective positions.

Muhammad Nami, executive chairman, FIRS and chairman, Joint Tax Board (JTB) made the recommendation on Tuesday at a meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening collaboration among the agencies to ensure tax compliance among candidates in the upcoming elections.

Nami said it was imperative to promote measures aimed at strengthening the capacity for sustainable and inclusive tax administration in the country.

He said: “It is important that political office holders pay their right taxes to enable the tax agencies channel the funds for national development, DailyTimes gathered.

“Tax payment has become a secondary matter because some of us are benefiting from social amenities achieved from money from oil.”

While emphasising that tax revenue was the most effective and sustainable way of generating funds required to drive the social economy, Nami called for a reorientation that would make every income earner pay tax.

“The challenge we face as a nation is that the tax gross domestic product (GDP) in Nigeria is about the lowest in the whole world,” Nami said.

“We must get our tax right. We must have a reorientation or reconstruction of our tax code.

“Tax compliance is a constitutional obligation and it is our duty to ensure that every eligible citizen pays his or her tax promptly and accurately.

“The 2023 election presents an opportunity for us to ensure the effective compliance of every political actor to showcase his tax agenda as part of the prerequisite for 2023 elections.”

He further said that anyone whose tax status was not in harmony with their declared records should not be entrusted with public office.

“Tax compliance, therefore, should be approved for holding political office as this is a global practice,’’ the FIRS boss said.

