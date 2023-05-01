Anambra: 17 buildings harbouring gunmen in Uli set for demolition

BY NKIRU NWAGBO

A total of 17 Buildings have so far been marked for demolition in Uli community, in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Similarly a heavy deployment of officers and men of the Police and the Army have been made to commence day and night strikes in the four villages that make up the community in order to restore peace and security in the area.

Disclosing this at the Uli Peace and Security Summit/ Convention the Anambra state Commissioner of Police Mr Echeng Echeng who was represented by the Police Area Commander of Ihiala, ACP Bassey Christopher, the security operations in the community is tagged ‘Action All The Way’.

“Any building harbouring criminals and gunmen would be demolished and about seventeen or so of them have already been marked for demolition and we are not going to spear anyone or any building irrespective of who the owner is.”

“This Peace and Security Summit and Convention is the last chance for the criminals to leave Uli town and after this meeting it is Operation Action All The Way and we advise the landlords that own those buildings to chase those criminals out of their homes”

“Already we have taken delivery of all the apparatus for this operation and I want to assure you all that before the end of this coming month the difference would be clear in terms of security of lives and property” he said.

Similarly the Commissioner for Homeland Matters, Chief Chikaodi Anaghara, has stated that in line with the laws of the land any building that has been demolished belongs to the state government and the owner or the landlord has lost that property.

“In line with the Anambra state Laws any building that has been demolished belongs to the government and the former owner or landlord has lost ownership of that land and he cannot lay claim to it or want to go beck to rebuild the house”

“It is bad and totally unacceptable to this government to condole the activities of criminals in our villages and if you want amnesty it is going to be structured amnesty and it must start with the respective communities”

“A criminal is a criminal and we have zero tolerance to going to negotiate with criminals and be Informed that this meeting has given those people the opportunity to lay down their arms now because it is going to total action now”

“When you go and kidnap a soldier or policemen that has family and kill him and you should not expect pity”

In his address at the Summit the President General of Uli Progressive Union Engr Tobias Obiagazie sued for amnesty of the youth that would volunteer to lay down their arms.

“It is our request, Mr Governor that you consider the option of if granting amnesty to those who will voluntarily drop their arms to embrace peace.”

“A rehabilitation programme similar to that of the Niger Delta will go a long way to restoring a lasting peace to our town in particular and the state in general.”

“Our teaming youths have been victims of long neglect’, effective youth empowerment programme will therefore be an antidote to this insecurity.”

“The community would collaborate with you and the state government towards achieving this.”

