Entrepreneurship is key to wealth creation-Zainab Ahmad

Model and Entrepreneur, Zainab Ahmad Nagogo has advised young Nigerians to consider entrepreneurship as a means of creating wealth.

Zainab handed this advice at Baze University, Abuja, during a chat with friends and colleagues, who sought her input on entrepreneurship.

Zainab who is an undergraduate in Mass Communication at the University, said, those who are Billionaires today, are not on a 9-5 job.

Look at the wealthy men today in our society, they have different businesses running, so, why shouldn’t our youth toe same line? She queried.

Whatever advise I give, it means I must have been practicing it, before I can encourage some other person into it.

People should acquire skills and establish themselves, instead of waiting for the government, you can create wealth for yourself and make it big, Zainab said.