Amazon prime video takes Louiza Williams produced title, ‘SUGA SUGA’, to international audiences

Louiza Williams’ debut effort in movie production has enjoyed wide critical acclaim. Following early screenings of the film, feelers from film critics and industry experts suggested a project that was rich in content and production. Positive reviews translated to excitement in Nollywood and Nigeria’s cinema scene.

Upon release in April of 2021, the film justified the anticipation and excitement that heralded it by performing strongly on release date and the following weeks with moviegoers seemingly unable to get enough of Suga Suga.

Perhaps we should not have been surprised at the high quality of the film given that the Producer is an alumna of the prestigious New York Film Academy. Speaking on her reinvention as a movie producer in November 2021, the astute multiple award winning artiste and business brand manager noted that “…there are modern, relatable, and impactful stories that are yet to be told by Nollywood.” It is little wonder then, that her first effort at film production offered a refreshing perspective and handled seemingly well trodden themes of love, family, adversity, and redemption with depth and nuance uncommon in the industry.

The outstanding production of Suga Suga by Louiza Williams has not gone unnoticed by the international movie scene as Amazon Prime Video (Amazon’s video content streaming and distribution platform) have now agreed a Content Acquisition Contract to place ‘Suga Suga’ – on their streaming platform.

With a star studded cast led by Taiwo Obileye, and directed by Richard Omos Iboyi, Suga Suga is sure to thrill international audiences and shine positive light on Nollywood.

READ ALSO: Buhari advocates synergy to reduce suffering of.

With this international partnership with Amazon Prime Video and given Louiza Williams’ background in music, we can rightly say her maiden project in the movie industry has been a hit.

True to her unrelenting work ethic, she has already gone on to produce Love Box, a romantic comedy casting Nancy Isime, Lucy Ameh and Ghana’s A-List actor, TooSweet Annan which was released in 2022 on a Dstv premium channel ‘Africa Magic Showcase’.

Riding on her versatility strength, Williams has now set her sights on Reality Television production with ‘The Game Reality Show’ set to hit screens in June of 2022.

On the evidence of her achievements in music business, management, and movies, reality television is about to experience something new and we’re here for it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...