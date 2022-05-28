Mercy Aigbe, Adekaz Production; breaks London/Manchester screening with ‘JBO’ movie

Nollywood actress/Producer, Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti who is the Executive Producer of the movie J.B.O and the CEO Adekaz Production Ltd, are sure smiling to the bank as her new movie JBO (Jaguda Baba Ole) which screened for the first time at the Odeon IMAX Cinema Greenwich, London did exceptionally well with the large turnout as the first Language/ Indigenous Movie to be screened at the Odeon cinema.

With a line-up of fabulous talents that includes Funsho Adeolu, Afeez Eniola, Ibrahim Yekini (Itele), Adeniyi Johnson, Yinka Quadri, Omowunmi Ajiboye, lalude amongst others; JBO ex-rays the struggle for justice, love and war in a unique dimensional view. And it’s directed by the award winning director, Adebayo Tijani .

In an online chat with Mercy she said “Been the first Language movie to be screened at the Odeon IMAX cinema, I did not expect such crowd because the hall was totally filled up and the next day people still stormed the cinema requesting for another showing; I am honored that the entire effort by the cast and crew did not go in vain and with this has challenged me to do more quality works” as she is currently working on another cinema movie.

Following the successful Premiere and screening of J.B.O ( Jaguda.Baba.Ole) in London and Manchester, the movie is billed to start showing on Ibaka Tv soon!

