All political parties presidential candidates and their running mates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed tomorrow (Friday) as the deadline for the submission of presidential candidates and their running mates.

It was gathered that political parties participating in the 2023 general election have all concluded their primaries.

This political parties now have to pick a running mate before INEC’s deadline.

See below a list of all presidential candidates and their running mate:

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu – All Progressives Congress (APC)

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar/ Governor Ifeanyi Okowa – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Dumebi Kachikwu – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Kola Abiola – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Dan Inwanyawu – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Adewole Adebayo – Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Peter Obi – Labour Party (LP)

Malik Ado-Ibrahim – Youths Progressives Party (YPP)

Omoyele Sowore – African Action Congress (AAC)

Hamza Al Mustapha – Action Alliance (AA)

Peter Umeadi – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Yabaji Sani – Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Christopher Imumolen – Accord Party (AP)

Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike – National Rescue Mission (NRM)

