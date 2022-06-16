Breaking: Atiku to announce Okowa as running mate

As political parties prepare to fill vice-presidential posts for the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s standard-bearer, is claimed to have narrowed his search to one individual for consideration as his running mate.

It was gathered that Atiku’s allies are focusing on Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the vice presidential position.

According to an authoritative source who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The PUNCH, Okowa may be introduced as Atiku’s running mate in the near future, barring a last-minute change.

Okowa had played a prominent role in Atiku’s emergence as the standard-bearer of the PDP during the party’s convention last May.

“Okowa mobilized resources for us throughout the primary,” a source stated. Even though some argue for (Nyesom) Wike and (Emmanuel) Udom, he is the favoured candidate.”

Meanwhile, the report of a PDP committee comprised of governors, members of the National Working Committee, and members of the Board of Trustees set up to find a viable running mate for the party is anticipated today, Tuesday.

Atiku, on the other hand, is thought to be uncomfortable with Wike as his running mate because he believes the governor dislikes him.

In the 2019 presidential primary election, Wike worked for Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, but Atiku still secured the ticket.

Some top guns in the PDP are also said to be uncomfortable with Wike as Atiku’s running mate “because the VP is just a heartbeat away from being the president”.

The NWC of the PDP has set up a committee to screen the vice-presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections.

The deadline for political parties to file candidates for the presidential election has been set for June 17, 2022 by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

