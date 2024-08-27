Akpabio unveils National Defence College Officers’ Mess

..charges Armed Forces on professionalism

By Haruna Salami

The President of the Senate, Godswll Akpabio on Wednesday commissioned the remodeled National Defence College Officers’ mess in Abuja with a charge to the officers to maintain a high level of professionalism and dedication to their duties.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the President of the Senate on Media/Communication, Anietie Ekong, quoted Senator Akpabio as saying the facility would serve as a vital hub for strategic discussions and the fostering of unity among the armed forces.

According to Senator Akpabio, “As we unveil this newly remodeled facility, we are rededicating ourselves to the ideals of excellence, discipline and service that this institution represents.

“The National Defence College has been a beacon of leadership, producing officers who have gone on to serve our great nation with distinction and honour. Today we take a significant step forward in ensuring that this legacy continues for generations to come.

READ ALSO: NELFUND: Deputy Speaker, Assures S/East Students Will..

“As we formally commission this facility today let us remember this is more than just a building. It is a sanctuary for those who have dedicated their lives to the service of our country. It is a place where the future leaders of our armed forces will gather, learn and grow. And it is a reminder of our collective responsibility to support and uplift those who stand at the frontiers of our national security,” he said.

Senator Akpabio commended all those who have worked tirelessly to bring the vision of the new edifice to fruition especially the Commandant of the College and his team. He said the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu has shown unwavering support for the armed forces and the project was yet another example of the commitment.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral O. M. Olotu said the Officers’ mess is for the unwinding and relaxation of personnel of the College and embodies the support given to the armed forces.

He described Senator Akpabio as a long standing patron of the National Defence College and commended him for his unmatched contribution to the College in providing such a befitting facility.