Delta slashed varsity fees to enhance access – Gov

By Nosa Akenzua

The Delta State governor, Sherriff Oborevwori, has said he approved reduction in fees at state varsities in order to provide room for youth education.

The governor said this on while declaring open the 18th edition of the Nigerian Red Cross Society’s International Youth Camp which was held at the Federal Road Safety Corps Training School in Owa Oyibu , Delta State.

According to a statement by the Red Cross Coordinator, Communications and Advocacy, Chima Nwankwo, the governor was represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Harry Trakiriowei, at the formal opening.

The governor remarked that the state government had always supported the youth.

“Here in Delta State, we recognise the important role that education plays in shaping the youth to make an enduring impact in the world. This is why as soon as I took office as Governor of Delta State, I ordered state-owned universities and other tertiary institutions to lower the fees that they charge students,” he said.

Last September, Oborevwori approved 25 per cent reduction in acceptance fees payable in the four state-owned universities as part of palliatives for students.

The governor’s approval was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, in Asaba.

READ ALSO: NELFUND: Deputy Speaker, Assures S/East Students Will..

The statement said the reduction in the acceptance fee was in line with measures taken by the Delta State Government to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on citizens.

In his message at the Thursday event, the Commandant of the FRSC Training School, in Owa Oyibu , Oludare Ogunjobi, noted that the Red Cross and the traffic agency had a good history as partners for a long time.

The National President of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga, commended the dedication of the youth participants and recognised the pivotal role they play in shaping the future of humanitarian efforts in Nigeria.

He extended special thanks to the National Youth Adviser, Sidney Osawaru, for his efforts in organising the camp to international standards.

The president also acknowledged the support from the NRCS branches across Nigeria, with participants traveling from distant states like Zamfara, Borno, Rivers, Lagos, and Kano.