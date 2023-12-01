Adamawa: Bills to establish high institutions in Fufore, Song pass 1st reading in HoR

By Tom Garba

Fufore, a headquarter of Fufore Local Government area of Adamawa state is to get a Federal College of Education Technical soon.

The assurance was given by the member representing the Fufore/Song Federal constituency area of Adamawa State, Hon Barr Aliyu Wakili Boya through the bill he sponsored.

The bill which passed the first reading was read on the floor of the House of Representatives during a plenary session chaired by the speaker, Rt Hon Abbas Tajjudeen.

Boya who is in the House for the first time is the Chairman House Committee on Federal Colleges of Education and Federal Technical Schools.

The former Adamawa Chairman of Fufore Local Government area assured that the second reading of the bill will come soon.

He assured the people of his constituency that his exceptional passion for service to them must yield results.

According to him service delivery and good stewardship are what he vowed to deliver to them as what he will be remembered for.

The federal lawmaker have also sponsored a bill that will see to the establishment of Federal College of Health Technology Song which passed first reading.

Boya who extensively talked on the need to established the health institution during today’s plenary session in the floor of the House of Representatives said the establishment act of 2023 is good for the people of Song, Adamawa State.

The lawmaker told this medium that the reason for the bill is to address the myriads health challenges of his constituency and the health needs of his people.

Boya who is also the chairman committee of federal colleges of education sponsored amendment bill for the federal colleges of education.

The amendment bill has equally passed first reading and he assured that the second reading Will be read soon.