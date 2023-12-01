Gov Lawal roars reads riot act vows to end banditry in Zamfara State

By Tom Garba

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare has roared against the activities of bandits in Zamfara State and gave a standing riot act.

The governor made the declaration on Wednesday when he visited the Community Protection Guards (CPG) training camp, an initiative of his administration to combat banditry in the state.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, which was made available to the media on Thursday noted that the ongoing CPG training has instilled hope and confidence in the fight against insecurity in Zamfara.

According to him, the recruitment process for the Community Protection Guards was a rigorous one, with 300 individuals selected from each of the 14 local government areas of the state.

Governor Lawal expressed confidence in the fight against insecurity and emphasized the need for collective responsibility to ensure peace in Zamfara.

During the visit, the governor was quoted as saying: “I am here today to witness the progress of the newly recruited Community Protection Guards (CPG) training.

“I urge you all (the recruits) to dedicate yourselves to the training as the task ahead is enormous and requires sacrifice for the motherland. We must come together for an effective result. One day, we will overcome the security challenges we face across Zamfara State.

“I am delighted with what I have seen at the training camp. It has raised my hopes, and I am confident that our rescue mission is on track, ensuring a better future for Zamfara.”