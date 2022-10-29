2023: Abiodun, Amosun meet amidst rift in Ogun

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun on Saturday met with his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun met with Amosun on Saturday for the first time after they renewed their rivalry ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Ogun.

Naija News had earlier reported that Amosun declared his support for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye against Abiodun.

Amosun who stated that he would be supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu in 2023 said he would not support the state Governor, Abiodun who is the governorship candidate of the party.

The former Governor had disclosed that he would oppose Abiodun’s ambition as he did in 2019.

Abiodun fired back that he can not stop him the same way he could not stop him from becoming governor in 2019.

The Ogun State Governor on Saturday also met the former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The dignitaries met at the coronation of the 14th Olowu of Owu Abeokuta, Oba Saka Adelola Matemilola.

Amosun and Abiodun on sighting each other greeted, as Abiodun also recognized his predecessor amidst cheers from the crowd while delivering his speech.

