“Keeping Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody is the best” – Adamu Garba

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has said the decision of the Court of Appeal Abuja, to halt the execution of its judgement which freed Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), of terrorism charges, is “the best”.

POLITICS NIGERIA had reported that the Abuja Appeal Court ordered that the enforcement of the judgment discharging Kanu be put on hold. It held that the counter-affidavit filed against the government application by Kanu’s legal team led by Mike Ozekhome (SAN) was misleading.

Ehenn! now we have a genuine order. Keeping Terrorist Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody is the best. The appeal court in Jos has done an excellent job.

I was shocked when the Court in Umuahia ordered Kanu to be returned to Kenya. I immediately imagined the Judges held hostage by ESN.

— Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) October 28, 2022

“Now we have a genuine order. Keeping Terrorist Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody is the best.

“The appeal court has done an excellent job. I was shocked when the Court in Umuahia ordered Kanu to be returned to Kenya. I immediately imagined the Judges held hostage by ESN,” Garba, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...