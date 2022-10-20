15 persons dead in Sokoto boat accident

No fewer than 15 people were reportedly killed during a boat accident in the Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Chairman of Shagari Local Government, Aliyu Dantanin Shagari, said the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

There were 25 people in the boat sailing to Mauludi before the accident happened.

The Shagari area has been faced with the problem of boat accidents which have cost many lives.

The state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, in a condolence visit during another boat incident in the local government area recently promised to provide live jackets to waterways users to reduce the casualty rates during boat mishap.

Piracy: Akwa Ibom wants Nigerian Army to extend security coverage to maritime areas

The Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel has charged the Nigerian army to extend its security oprations to the maritime areas of the state in order to checkmate the rising incidence of piracy and other coastal criminalities.

The governor stated this at the flag-off of the “Exercise Still Water 2” at the 2 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Mbiokporo Nsit in Akwa Ibom State, noted that the extension of the exercise to cover the 129 km coastline in the state, would lead to the flushing out of all sea pirates and criminals in the waterways and enabling the fishermen to go on with their businesses unmolested.

The governor who was represented by his deputy governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, noted that the synergy between the Nigerian army and other security agencies has engendered peace in the state.

While explaining that the security disposition of the army in the state has contributed significantly to the development and progress that the state currently makes, the governor said the state government would continue to partner the Nigerian army and other security agencies in promoting effective security to safeguard lives and property in the state.

“We commend the 2 Brigade for what they have been doing to maintain peace and order in the state, from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate your work.

“I urge you to extend the exercise to maritime area for more peace in our waterways. As a state government, we will continue to support the army,” Emmanuel said.

He urged the army to always show love towards other security agencies in the state and continue to promote good military civilian relationship, even as there has not been any case of strained relationship between the army and the host communities.

Earlier, the commanding officer, 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Abubakar Wase, said that “Exercise Still Water 2” was the brigade’s field training designed to exercise units and sub units in combating prevailing and emerging security threats across the brigade’s area of responsibility.

He said the exercise would serve as a precursor to real-time operations to checkmate the multifarious security challenges prevalent in the state.

According to him, the exercise would tackle security challenges such as militancy, separatist agitations, pipeline vandalism, illegal oil bunkering, cultism and communal clashes, among others.

Wase added that participants for the exercise were drawn from units under the command, sister services and other security agencies.

“The coming together of security agencies for this exercise will no doubt enhance synergy and inter-agency cooperation in joint environment.

“This is hinged upon the desire of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division to consistently push for security agencies to jointly tackle the emerging security threats,” Wase stated.

