NPA MD flags off 2022 Maritime Cup Competition as ENL wins opening match

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, flags off 2022 Maritime Cup Competition.

The 2022 Ships & Ports Maritime Cup Competition kicked off in grand style in Lagos recently with eight teams vying for the coveted trophy.

The NPA MD who was represented by the General Manager, Human Resources, Mr Ahmad M. Umar, formally kicked off the competition.

The NPA Managing Director was supported in kicking off the tournament by the Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haastrup; Chairman, Shipowners Forum, Barrister (Mrs.) Margaret Onyema-Orakwusi and representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Navy Capt. Christian Akokota.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Bello-Koko assured the maritime community of his support for sporting activities, even as he commended Ships & Ports Communication Company, the organisers of the annual tournament, for creating the platform for competitive sporting activities in the industry.

“It gladdens my heart to see young men file out today. We appreciate the organisers of this event for doing it every single year.

“I wish everyone good luck, but there is no work without hard work, as you must have prepared yourselves very well for this competition,” he said.

The NPA boss encouraged employees in the maritime industry to engage in sporting activities to improve their health and well-being.

STOAN Chairman Princess Vicky Haastrup noted that the competition was good for industry operators’ mental health.

Haastrup commended Ships & Ports for keeping the competition alive, despite the challenging times, particularly with regard to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is really important for our mental health, it instils unity within the sector. We are a family – everyone in the shipping sector, so it is really so great for all of us to participate.

“Like the previous competition, this is going to be a huge success. The winner will carry the cup and it is ENL that will carry the cup because I know my boys are up to the task.

“This is good for the industry and this championship has come to stay. I say a big thank you to the organisers and I wish everyone the best of luck,” Princess Haastrup, who is also the CEO of ENL Consortium, said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Shipowners Forum, Mrs Margaret Onyema-Orakwusi, said she was impressed by the large turnout at the opening ceremony.

“This is a competition, so there will be losers and winners. However, you are all winners because you will make new friends and this is what the Maritime Cup is doing in the industry. Good luck and may the best team win,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ships & Ports, Dr Bolaji Akinola, said that the Maritime Cup competition was set up to foster healthy living and promote recreation in the maritime industry.

