World Autism Day: Foundation takes autism awareness campaign to church

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Ferdinand Effah Music Heritage Foundation (FEMHF), had called for support and partnership from the churches in creating the much-needed awareness and acceptance for autism people in the country.

Addressing a congregation of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) at Wuse ward in Abuja, the president and founder of FEMHF, Mr Stanley Effah said, a more inclusive and equal environment can contribute to their full potential.

He said, it was unfortunate that the families of people with autism go through a lot to survive in non-inclusive societies that rarely understand and accept their world.

He explained that the World Autism Day is a special day approved and recognized by the United Nations as a day to celebrate the uniqueness and progress achievements of people of the spectrum of autism.

He said, “It is also a day to create extensive awareness and preach acceptance through love. However, there was no such observance or preaching of “Autism Day” among several of the churches in Nigeria”.

He lauds the LDS church as an exception, as according to him the LDS has always been the comfort zone for several disability and special needs people; not only in terms of charity support, but also in the comfort of true acceptance and love as contained in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.

Among several activities witness at the event was a life band performance by Ferdinand Effah, an autistic child who is beginning to find a pathway in music as a career, through passion, resilience and hard work.

Present at the event, were the Bishop, his councilors, Elders Quorum (men), the Relief Society (women), and Primaries (children). Also in attendance were family members, friends and partners of FEMHF.

Autism, also called Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a broad term used to describe a group of neuro-developmental conditions, characterised by difficulty in social interaction and communication, restricted or repetitive patterns of thought and behaviour.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), autism is a lifelong neurological condition that affects how people interact with the world around them.

Most commonly, autism can influence how people communicate, form relationships and behave; yet each person’s experience will vary a lot.

While some autistic people may only experience mild signs, others will have severe symptoms that can affect their daily activities because symptoms differ.

Autistic people may find it hard to communicate and interact with others, find it hard to understand how other people think or feel, find things like bright lights or loud noises overwhelming, stressful or uncomfortable.

Autism was identified in the 1940s but was not widely recognised until the 1970s, meaning some older autistic adults were never diagnosed.

This is also why we still do not know much about the autism experience in later life.

A child or young adult is likely to avoid eye contact, take things literally, or become very upset in certain situations, but autism in older adults does not always work this way; it can also be a very different experience for men and women.