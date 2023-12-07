As the political landscape in Edo State gradually takes shape in anticipation of the 2024 gubernatorial election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) finds itself at a crucial juncture in selecting its candidate.

One prominent and deserving aspirant is Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, whose exceptional leadership qualities and record make him a formidable contender for the PDP ticket. We will delve into the reasons why Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu deserves the PDP ticket to contest for the Edo 2024 gubernatorial election.

Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has established a commendable record as the Deputy Governor of Edo State, displaying a steadfast commitment to public service and practical governance. Throughout his tenure, Shaibu has shown an unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people, delivering on his promises, and spearheading numerous groundbreaking initiatives. His emphasis on inclusiveness, accountability, and transparency has earned him the respect and admiration of constituents across Edo State. Shaibu’s tenure has been notable for his remarkable efforts in youth empowerment and sports development.

Recognizing the power of sports as a tool for social change, he has successfully initiated and implemented programmes aimed at nurturing young talents in the state. This he demonstrated in his management of Bendel Insurance propelling the team to glory. His vision for sports is not just limited to recreation but also encompasses a robust platform to engage and empower the youth, equipping them with skills and opportunities for a brighter future.

Under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, Edo State has witnessed significant infrastructure development across various sectors. Shaibu has successfully executed projects that address critical needs, such as road rehabilitation, electrification, and healthcare facilities. His focus on infrastructure development has not only improved the quality of life for citizens but also facilitated economic growth and attracted investment to the state.

One of the standout aspects that Shaibu has promised to prioritize in his service to Edo State is education. By prioritizing the sector, he will lay a solid foundation for sustainable development. His administration will be initiative-taking in ensuring access to quality education, including renovating schools, employing qualified teachers for all rural schools, providing scholarships, and supporting educational programs that enhance learning outcomes. This commitment to education will contribute immensely to human capital development within the state.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented an unprecedented challenge to governments worldwide, and Edo State was no exception. However, as Deputy Governor and saddled with the responsibility of responding to the pandemic, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu’s initiative-taking and effective response in managing the pandemic deserve commendation. His decisive actions, such as setting up testing centers, providing palliatives to vulnerable populations, and enforcing safety guidelines, demonstrated his ability to manage crises and protect the well-being of Edo citizens.

Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu’s remarkable achievements as Deputy Governor of Edo State make him a deserving candidate for the PDP ticket to contest the 2024 gubernatorial election. His progressive record, commitment to youth empowerment, infrastructure development, education, and effective management of crises like the COVID-19 pandemic showcase his exemplary leadership qualities. As Edo State looks towards the future, Philip Shaibu’s vision and dedication present a promising prospect for continued growth, progress, and prosperity. The PDP should duly recognize his exceptional contributions and endorse him as their candidate for the Edo 2024 gubernatorial election.

Amos Igbinovia writes from Benin