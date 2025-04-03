DACAA seeks govt support for processing centres in airports

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Domestic Airports Cargo Agents Association (DACAA) has called for establishment of cargo processing centres in all airports in Nigeria to boost economic growth.

The association’s Acting Chairman, Board of Trusties, Mr John Ekeanya, made the call at the 21st aanniversary celebrations of the association/inauguration of the association’s new executives in Lagos.

According to Ekeanya, the contributions of members of the association is vital because the association has presence at all airports across the country.

READ ALSO: Christian group faults Sultan on non-indigeneship

“We are a key player in the medium scale enterprises sector and offer employment to numerous Nigerians.

“Our contributions to the nation’s gross domestic products are obvious. We therefore, call on policymakers to incorporate our input.

“Cargo processing and storage structures in all airports should be considered, including but not limited to availability of storage facilities, cold rooms, weighing equipment, and screening machines.

“We call on the Federal Government, through the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, to consider domestic cargo handlers in Nigeria’s robust aviation blueprint,” he said.

In his inaugural speech, the newly elected President of DACAA, Mr Godwin Obasuyi, called on the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to provide the association a site for its permanent site.

He said: “We have contributed immensely to the labour force. We engage in essential services, and our cargo carriage per week is between 70 to 80 tonnes.

“This kind of revenue, as port charges, should not be neglected by the authorities. We hereby call on FAAN authorities and other aviation stakeholders to come to our aid by providing a conducive permanent place for our operations,” he said.

Comrade Ade Ijala, the General Secretary of DACAA, said that handling frozen goods had been a challenge to members of the association.

He urged FAAN authorities to consider setting up a cold storage facility for ease of handling perishable cargoes.

“We handle frozen foods and medicals that needed to be frozen, and we do not have a storage facility. That is the area we are lagging behind.

“When it comes to physical handling, we are very okay,” he said.