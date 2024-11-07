Nigeria needs $10b annually to achieve SDG 2030 – UN

The United Nations (UN) says for Nigeria to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the country needs to invest 10 billion dollars annually.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, Amina Mohammed, said this at the MTN Nigeria Foundation’s (MNF) 20th anniversary celebration on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the progamme was tagged: “Unlocking Private Capital for Sustainable Development in Nigeria”.

Mohammed, who spoke virtually, said that the investments needed for the achievement of the SDGs by 2030 could not be done by the Federal Government alone.

“Achieving our global goals will require resources far beyond the reach of governments alone. It will require support from all sectors, with the private sector’s engagement at the heart of our mission in Nigeria.

“Bridging this gap requires bold partnerships and contributions to the private sector from organisations like MTN foundation, and from international partners.

“It will also require creating a foundation of trust by tackling corruption, addressing illicit financial flows and fostering an environment where investments benefit all excellencies,” she said.

She said that the UN was ready to support the MTN foundation and other private sector partners to amplify the collective impact.

“We can accelerate action on the SDGs, foster innovation and address systemic barriers to development.

“Through these partnerships, we can expand green and digital transitions in a way that leaves no one behind, ensuring that progress reaches all communities,” she said.

The Chairman MTN Nigeria, Dr Ernest Ndukwe, said that the foundation had stayed the course in transforming lives, empowering communities and investing in Nigeria’s future.

“At MTN Nigeria, we take great pride in our commitment to concrete social investment that is long term and of high impact.

“Also, we allocate one per cent of our profit after tax to the foundation to make it possible for 50 major projects across education, healthcare and economy,” he said.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman, MTN Nigeria Foundation, Dennis Okoro, said that the foundation had made remarkable contributions to the Nigerian social economic development.

Okoro said that these contributions came through empowering communities, driving social impact, improving access to opprtunities in education, healthcare, skills, and funding community infrastructure.

“Since its inception, the Foundation has invested over N30 billion in more than 50 unique projects and initiatives, positively impacting approximately N31.3 million Nigerians in 3,323 communities nationwide.

“As we gather to celebrate two decades of impactful philanthropic and transformative community engagement, we are inspired by the theme of this milestone event, Unlocking Private Capital for Sustainable Development in Nigeria.

“We recognise the critical role that private capital plays in driving economic growth, fostering innovation and ultimately uplifting communities over the past 20 years.

“Our job, underscored by collaborations with dedicated stakeholders, has been one of progress, learning and unwavering dedication for social causes,” he said.

He said that the foundation was driven by the belief that harnessing the collective potential of the private sector would contribute significantly to national development goals and improve the quality of life of all Nigerians.

In her remarks, the Executive-Director, MTN Nigeria Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, said that the foundation had repositioned for the next 20 years with the unveiling of new identity, purpose, vision, mission, and logo.

Speaking on the challenges faced by the foundation, Sanya said that one of the greatest challenges had been in the area of limited resources.

She appreciated MTN Nigeria and its customers for providing the funds to cater for the foundation.

“We are grateful to MTN Nigeria and our customers, because they keep us here.

It is based on the patronage of our customers that MTN can give the foundation anything to work with.

“We have repositioned today with the unveiling of our new identity, our purpose, our vision, our mission, and our logo.

“We have repositioned for the next 20 years, and we are building an MTN foundation that is future fit, and that will do much more within our communities, and help to build our nation, Nigeria.

“Part of our mission is to forge collaborations and partnerships so that we can scale up impact across Nigeria. That is the plan,” she said.