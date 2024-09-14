Toke Makinwa drools over Shaun, wants to share him with Wanni

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

BBNaija housemate, Shaun was taken aback by the rush of love shown to her by radio personality Toke Makinwa, who sat on his lap as she briefly appeared in the house just after Shaun was shown the exit door. She thereafter asked him to call her after he leaves the house.

A video popped up on the social media where Shaun was chatting with Big Brother. Shaun spoke about how his day began, stating that it started well when Toke Makinwa entered the house and gave him some compliments, which boosted his ego.

Noting that he couldn’t complain about having a bad day after receiving sweet words from a beautiful woman like Toke Makinwa.

While in the house, Toke have had a brief conversation with some of the housemates. Toke Makinwa had asked Wanni about her relationship with other housemates and what makes her thick.

In her response, Wanni said she has a very strong connection with Shaun and Onyeka, to which Toke expressed her interest in Shaun and told Wanni that she might likely share him with her “We will share him”.

Wanni responded ‘’ No problem which many say was not really too convincing.

As the video spread online, concerned individuals flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.