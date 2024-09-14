Black Mail: Emelonye’s multi-racial cyber-thriller starring O C Ukeje berths on Amazon Prime

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Fans of Nollywood films are in for exciting times, as Black Mail, a cyber-thriller, starring O.C. Ukeje and Russian screen sensation, Nicolay Shulik opens on Amazon Prime.

Written, produced and directed by multiple-award-winning filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, and also featuring UK’s fast-rising stars, Alessandro Babalola and Julia Holden, the film which has garnered honours at reputable film festivals is berthing on the streaming platform after its profoundly successful premiere where it received a UK wide release across over 100 Cineworld screens, making it the biggest release by an independently produced and distributed Black British film.

A poignant allegory for present times, Black Mail tells the story of a ruthless Russian criminal attempting to exploit a compromised victim in a game of cyber schemes that take everyone to the edge of destruction.

Speaking about the film, which heralded his membership of the prestigious guild, Directors UK, Emelonye said, “I owe it to my people to tell their stories, from an African point of view as an African. Although my leading character in the film is black, it portrays the way we live when we are surrounded by people who are not Africans.

READ ALSO: ICC Working With Ukrainian Governemnt To Probe Ill…

The film has Russians, Britons, Chinese and people from West Indies, supporting the lead actor, O C Ukeje. Every filmmaker tells a story from his substratum, according to his influences. People are better positioned to tell impactful stories emanating from where they are located.

I have been living in Europe for over 25 years and over time, I have imbibed a bit of the European spirit, but that has not diluted my African-ness; it however has enriched who I am as an African, and that is reflected in my works.

If I tell a story of an African in Europe, I will do so in a manner it will be palatable to audiences around the world. So it is natural that my stories will always be coloured by my transnational experiences outside of Nigeria. I think it enriches; we cannot always tell stories about people in the forests with clothes around their chests.

We have to tell stories that are aspirational, stories that connect us to the world especially now that the world is a global village. What we have is the African connection with a global attitude…African characters in a cosmopolitan world.”

Winner of the 2021 Best Film Award at the British Urban Film Festival, Black Mail tells the story of how Ray Chinda (OC Ukeje), a world famous action star at the top of his career receives a mystery email threatening to release his compromising sex tape and demanding a huge ransom to be paid in 24 hours.