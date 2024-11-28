Tinubu to Lead Delegation to Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, from November 28 to December 3, 2024.

A statement released by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Acting Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, outlined the schedule for the BNC as follows:

November 28–30: Senior Officials Meeting (SOM)

December 2: Ministerial Meeting

December 3: Presidential Meeting

The Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission was established to enhance cooperation in key sectors such as defense, science and technology, education, culture, manufacturing, and energy.

The 11th session is expected to:

Strengthen bilateral relations and foster collaboration to integrate Africa into global political, social, and economic developments; Facilitate discussions between both governments and private sectors to boost trade and industrial growth; Improve partnerships in areas like technology, education, health, youth development, and sports.

Also it aims to harness the socio-economic potential of both nations for global competitiveness and economic growth and promote peace, stability, and social integration across the African continent.

Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, will lead the Ministry’s delegation at the Ministerial Meeting on December 2.