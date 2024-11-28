Headlines

Tinubu to Lead Delegation to Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission

2 hours ago
by Ihesiulo Grace
2 min read
President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, from November 28 to December 3, 2024.

A statement released by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Acting Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, outlined the schedule for the BNC as follows:

November 28–30: Senior Officials Meeting (SOM)
December 2: Ministerial Meeting
December 3: Presidential Meeting

The Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission was established to enhance cooperation in key sectors such as defense, science and technology, education, culture, manufacturing, and energy.

The 11th session is expected to:

Strengthen bilateral relations and foster collaboration to integrate Africa into global political, social, and economic developments; Facilitate discussions between both governments and private sectors to boost trade and industrial growth; Improve partnerships in areas like technology, education, health, youth development, and sports.

READ ALSO: President Tinubu commences State visit to Paris

Also it aims to harness the socio-economic potential of both nations for global competitiveness and economic growth and promote peace, stability, and social integration across the African continent.

Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, will lead the Ministry’s delegation at the Ministerial Meeting on December 2.

About the author

Ihesiulo Grace

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment