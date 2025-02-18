Strengthening Climate Resilience: NiMet Partners with CARE Nigeria to Reach Vital End Users

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Charles Anosike, announced that a new partnership with CARE Nigeria, a branch of CARE USA, will significantly enhance the agency’s outreach to end users of its weather and climate data.

During a meeting with CARE Nigeria’s Country Director, Dr. Hussaini Abdu, and his team in Abuja yesterday, Prof. Anosike emphasized the critical nature of timely weather information for disaster preparedness. He stated, “Our partnerships with state governors and various organizations are essential for disseminating crucial weather and climate information. Collaborating with CARE, a major player in the humanitarian sector, will further extend our reach to those who need this information the most, especially farmers who rely on timely data.”

Professor Anosike highlighted the escalating humanitarian crises exacerbated by climate change and global conflicts, underscoring the need for climate-informed decision-making within poverty reduction frameworks. “As climate crises displace communities and contribute to issues like forced labor and human trafficking, it is vital that we integrate weather and climate information into sustainable development strategies,” he concluded.

In response, Dr. Abdu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to explore collaboration. “Established in 1945, CARE USA has been at the forefront of humanitarian support, with CARE Nigeria focusing on crisis response and development programs since 2017. Climate change is increasingly creating humanitarian challenges, particularly in Nigeria’s Northeast, making our partnership with NiMet crucial,” he stated.

Dr. Abdu further acknowledged NiMet’s pivotal role in supporting smallholder farmers and promoting climate-smart agriculture, stating, “Through this partnership, we aim to elevate climate-related discussions and advocate for more climate-friendly public policies.”

Both organizations agreed to formalize their collaboration by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU), marking a significant step toward enhancing climate resilience in Nigeria.