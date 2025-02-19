Speaker says PANDEF Leader, served Nigeria diligently until the end

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tajudeen Abbas said in Abuja on Tuesday, that Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, served Nigeria diligently until his passage on Monday.

Chief Clark, from Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, and a former Federal Commissioner for Information, died at 97.

The Speaker described Chief Clark as an elder statesman who fought for the interests of the oil-rich Niger Delta region and one of the voices of reasoning in Nigeria.

According to Abdullahi Musa Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker in a press release said: “Even after public service and politics, the nonagenarian, Chief Clark continued to rally the Niger Delta, through PANDEM, and formed alliances with other regional and zonal bodies for the common good of the people.”

While lamenting that Chief Clark left shortly after his counterpart in the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, passed away, the Speaker said; “Nigerians have left another giant in the polity too soon.”

Speaker Abbas commiserated the people and the Government of Delta State, and the Niger Delta by extension, while praying for the repose of Chief Clark’s soul.

He prayed to God to give the family of the late Chief Clark the fortitude to bear the loss.