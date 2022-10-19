S’East traditional rulers, bishops urge release of Nnamdi Kanu

The South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops have joined the call on the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

They made the call in a statement issued in Awka on Tuesday signed by Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Chairman, Anambra Traditional Rulers Council and Most Rev. Dr. Chibuzo Opoko, Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia.

Others that signed the statement are Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, Chairman, Enugu Traditional Rulers Council and Most Rev. Dr. Valerian Okeke, Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha.

The joint body said it welcomed the judgment of an Appeal Court which discharged Nnamdi and described it as an “unprecedented opportunity to overcome the challenge of trust that has obstructed the path to peace”.

The joint body said it had been consistent in calling on all stakeholders for peacebuilding and resolution of security challenges in the South East based on justice, equity, fairness and love.

“We have also supported the call for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government to douse the current tensions across the Southeast and create an atmosphere for collaboration towards a constructive resolution of issues.

“The judgment of the Appellate Court presents a timely and unprecedented opportunity to overcome the challenge of trust that has obstructed the path to peace; and opens the window to winning the hearts and minds of the people.

“We, therefore, unequivocally support the call for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in line with the unanimous judgement of the Court that his extradition and subsequent trial was illegal,” he said.

The traditional rulers and bishops said they had undertaken extensive consultations with all stakeholders to broker a permanent, regionally coordinated restoration of the South-East.

It said the march towards peace and the restoration of normalcy in the society and economy required the collective action of all people.

According to them, we are confident that all Nigerians will rise to the summons of history and act with courage, conviction and integrity.

Other stakeholders including Ohaneze Ndigbo and the elder statesman in Delta, Chief Edwin Clarke had earlier appealed to the Federal Government to release Kanu as the court directed in the interest of peace.

