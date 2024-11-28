S-East Road Users Decry Extortion, Frustration at Checkpoints

Extortion at security checkpoints in the South-East region of Nigeria has persisted unchecked, raising concerns about the experiences of residents and travelers during the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities.

As South-Easterners living in other parts of the country and abroad prepare to return home for the holidays, they face the prospect of harassment, intimidation, and humiliation by security personnel, including the police and army, at numerous checkpoints. These practices have become a recurring ordeal for road users in the region.

Reports indicate that travelers on major routes, such as the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway—a stretch of approximately 105 kilometers—encounter over 25 checkpoints manned by various security agencies, including the Army, Police, Road Safety Corps, and NDLEA. This translates to an average checkpoint every three kilometers, a density described as excessive even compared to war zones.

Residents of Onitsha have expressed frustration at the high number of checkpoints, describing the situation as embarrassing and dehumanizing. Many feel treated like illegal immigrants in their own country, with security operatives demanding bribes under the guise of routine checks.

Despite widespread public outcry, little has been done by military and police authorities to address the issue or curb the actions of their personnel. This lack of accountability has fueled fears that such extortion will only intensify during the festive season when the roads become busier.

The continued prevalence of extortion at checkpoints highlights systemic issues within the security apparatus, underscoring the need for urgent reforms to protect the rights and dignity of road users in the South-East region.