“Police Alert Abuja Residents on Planned Security Drill”

Residents of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city were on Thursday, November 28, alerted of a planned security drill by the Police.

In a text bulk short message sent to residents, the Nigeria Police Force and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) said there will be a Crisis Response Simulation Exercise in the city.

The message also stated that the exercise will take on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at Idu Train Station in the capital city.

According to the police, the exercise will take place between 6 am and 11 am on Thursday at the announced location.

The Police and the NSA also urged residents to go about their regular life activities and not panic following the effects of the simulation exercise.

It said, “The Office of the NSA & NPF wish to notify you of a Crisis Response Simulation Exercise which will take place today at Idu Train Station from 6 am – 11 am. Please, do not panic.”