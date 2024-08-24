Rise and rise of Saheed Mosadoluwa

BY MURPHY AJIBADE ALABI

Lekki, Lagos, has emerged as Africa’s fastest-growing real estate corridor, thanks in part to the innovative endeavours of Dr. Abdullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa, founder of Harmony Gardens and Estates. A trailblazer in the real estate sector, Mosadoluwa has established a legacy of excellence, shattering norms and redefining the standards of exceptional living experiences.

With a diverse portfolio of estate projects, including HarmonyVille, Granville, Crestview, Oju Alaro, and the newly launched Lekki Aviation Town, Mosadoluwa’s commitment to quality and sophistication has earned him recognition among his peers. His recent acquisition of 1,412 hectares of land, valued at over $860 million, underscores his firm’s ambition and capability.

Mosadoluwa’s latest project, Lekki Aviation Town Estate, has become a benchmark for luxury and refinement in the real estate industry, attracting the attention of influential figures nationwide. With his extensive background in government, start-ups, mergers and acquisitions, financing, business consulting, and multinational corporations, Mosadoluwa brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.

As a dynamic and detailed director, Mosadoluwa ensures seamless execution of routine tasks, resulting in the expansion and growth of businesses under his leadership. Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Ltd has flourished under his guidance, earning numerous accolades for excellence and providing a superior work environment.

Beyond his success in real estate, Mosadoluwa has made a significant impact in the aviation and cargo sectors through his company, Royal Crystal Airways. He plays a pivotal role in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, leveraging his strong connections with the Saudi government and Hajj commission to facilitate seamless and safe airlifting operations for pilgrims.

With over 19 years of experience and diverse leadership roles, Mosadoluwa has accumulated extensive knowledge and expertise in logistics, international trade, air travel agency operations, and consumer understanding. His unique perspective enables him to lead in various aspects of the aviation and logistics chain.