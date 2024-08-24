How Segun Obe found love in Ghana

BY MURPHY AJIBADE ALABI

For Nigeria gospel artiste, Segun Obe love has no boundary as the handsome dude finally found his soul mate in neighbouring country of Ghana.

The afro gospel act we can authoritatively inform you has found the Eve of his life in Nita and now both are legally married.

In what was not a surprise to most of his friends and colleagues in the industry, Obe has been hovering over the beautiful damsel right from the first day he set his eyes on her while on West Africa tour and before one could say anything the love nest caught up with our gospel artiste.

READ ALSO: Guardiola ‘happy’ hearing Man City charges…

Here is wishing the new couple a very fruitful married life