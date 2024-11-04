President Tinubu Welcomes Seven New Ministers, Calls for Commitment Amid Challenges

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his gratitude to the National Assembly for swiftly vetting and approving the seven newly appointed ministers, emphasizing their critical role in advancing the nation’s development.

He congratulated the ministers, commending their willingness to serve Nigeria during challenging times and urging them to focus on the nation’s economic recovery, security, and overall growth.

Addressing the ministers, Tinubu noted the significance of their commitment, particularly as Nigeria grapples with issues like rising living costs and the need for economic reforms. He acknowledged the recent minimum wage increase as part of efforts to alleviate hardships and highlighted progress in reducing the country’s debt service burden from 97% to 65% of revenue.

Encouraging resilience amidst criticism, Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s determination to combat smuggling, profiteering, and other economic issues. He called on the ministers to embrace their roles with dedication, promising that their contributions would be recognized in the narrative of Nigeria’s growth and prosperity. “This ship will not sink,” he declared, expressing pride in the team assembled to steer Nigeria toward a brighter future.