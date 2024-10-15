PDP Governors’ Forum consoles former chairman, Makarfi on son’s death

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, PDP-GF, under the chairmanship of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed [CON] and Governor of Bauchi State on behalf of his colleague Governors expressed deep sympathy with the former national chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi on the tragic death of his son, Faisal Makarfi, in an accident that happened along Kaduna-Zaria highway on Saturday evening.

Makarfi, the former Governor of Kaduna State, past caretaker national chairman of the PDP, is the the incumbent Secretary PDP Board of Trustees (BOT)

Director General of the Forum, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo in a statement Monday said “at this moment of grief, the Forum joins the Makarfi-family in prayer to the Almighty Allah for the repose of his humble soul, and for fortitude to get over this irreparable loss.

“He has gone too soon, and it indeed touches our hearts how he had lived and passionately utilized the opportunities that each day presented, taking nothing for granted.

“Faisal was a civil engineer by training; he attended Kaduna International School and then proceeded to Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara State for his secondary education. Thereafter, he attended the University of Greenwich, London, for undergraduate and Master’s degree and thereafter enrolled for PhD at the same institution.”

