Deputy Governor mourns Emeke Ukpe, ex- Delta lawmaker

By Nosa Akenzua

The Acting Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, has described the death of a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emeke Ukpe as a personal loss.

Onyeme who led political leaders to condole with Ukpe family on Sunday at Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, stated that the deceased was a loyalist of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and a great supporter of Delta State government.

He said; “we came here because one of us, a brother, a colleague, a faithful party man, and a father just left us.

“We came to see those that he left behind, the children, the family and to console them, to tell them that we are with them in this very period of mourning.

“Chief Ukpe was a very dependable friend and brother, I have been to this house several times that I have lost count of. I seat with him, we ate together, drank together, and we talked politics together.

“So, I am as sad as you, the love ones, because I felt that a part of me has left. We can only pray to the Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest.

“To the family, our brother and friend is no more, but we are with you, please take solace in the fact that we are still part of your family and we will stand by you.

“Don’t feel that you are alone, when you have any issue, come to us and we will do our best to cushion or cover that gap left behind with the passage of our brother.

“We want to assure the family that the party structure in Ndokwa West, the party structure at the State level and all of us who are his personal friends and brothers, will participate in his burial, so, when you decide on a date, please, inform us.”

The Acting Governor also, in a condolence register where he wrote, “Adiu! Our great friend, our great confidant, a faithful party man, a loyal and very dependable brother. I have confidence that you are at the right hand of our creator in your rest. Rest on my dear brother.”

Responding on behalf his family, the eldest son of Hon. Ukpe, Mr Azuka Ukpe, thanked the Acting Governor and those who accompanied him on the visit.

He assured them that they will be contacted once the family decides on a date for the burial.

Hon. Emeke Ukpe was Chairman, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, member, Delta State House of Assembly and renowned PDP faithful.