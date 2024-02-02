Oyo gov’t. begins rehabilitation of water pipelines

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Oyo State government has embarked on the rehabilitation of water pipelines in Eleyele and Sango axis of Ibadan, the state capital.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, on Thursday, noted that the chairman of Water Corporation of Oyo State, Hon. Elias Adeojo, stated this in his office after a meeting with the engineers of the corporation saddled with the responsibility.

Hon. Adeojo reiterated that the government had devised means of segmenting the rehabilitation of the moribund pipelines across the state in phases, due to paucity of funds.

He added that supply of water in the state had met a brick wall before the advent of the current administration.

He equally said that Eleyele drawing point had been facelifted by adding more treated water drawing points to cater for the yearnings of the corporation’s customers and boost its revenue drive.

The chairman thereafter expressed his appreciation to Governor Seyi Makinde for giving the corporation necessary support in carrying out the rehabilitation across the state.