NYSC seeks more police protection at orientation camps, corps lodges

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The National Youth Service Corps NYSC has appealed for more Police protection at all its Orientation Camps and Corps Lodges across the country.

The Chairman, NYSC National Governing Board, Ambassador Fatima Abubakar made the request yesterday when she led other members of the board on a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Alkali Usman at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Abubakar, who commended the Nigerian Police Force for its numerous assistance for NYSC also requested for adequate security for the Corps Members that would participate as adhoc staff in the 2023 general elections.

“The Police has been able to keep our Corps Members safe. You have always been giving us good officers to represent you on the NYSC National Governing Board. We also request for the deployment of more Police officers in our Orientation Camps”, Balla said.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed in his remarks prayed for stronger collaboration between the two agencies.

In his response, the IGP lauded the contributions of NYSC Scheme to national development since inception almost fifty years ago.

The Police Chief reminiscensed on his memorable Youth Service days in 1985 at Igbo-Ora in old Oyo State, adding that the Scheme is a tool for national unity and integration.

“The NYSC is a very good Scheme and we will do everything possible to ensure that the Scheme succeeds.

We are going to provide adequate protection for the Corps Members that would participate as electoral officers during the 2023 general elections”, he said.

The IGP promised to improve on the Force’s participation in the forthcoming general elections and also consider the NYSC National Governing Board Chairman’s request.

