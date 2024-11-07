Northgate Prints Announced as Key Sponsor of Elite Vibez Awards 2024

Northgate Prints, a premier print and branding company, has been confirmed as a key sponsor for the Elite Vibez Awards (EVA) 2024, an event that celebrates excellence across various sectors of society.

The event, scheduled for December 1 at the Kwara State Sugar Film Factory Studios, promises a spectacular evening dedicated to honoring outstanding talent and emerging creatives from across Nigeria, with an expected attendance of over 1,000 guests.

“We are proud to support an event that highlights the wealth of talent in Kwara and celebrates achievements across multiple fields,” said the CEO of Northgate Prints. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to promote creativity and support platforms that recognize the best of Nigerian accomplishments.”

With Northgate Prints as a sponsor, EVA 2024 is set to provide an unforgettable experience, showcasing the very best in Nigerian talent while spotlighting Kwara State as a center for creativity and innovation. This collaboration further underscores Northgate Prints’ commitment to advancing arts, culture, and talent recognition within the region