Nigerian leaders should prioritize security, good governance – Agbomhere

Prominent author, lawyer and South South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Blessing Agbomhere Esq. has called on the country’s politicians to prioritize good governance and security, emphasizing that these critical issues must take center stage in the nation’s development agenda.

In a statement which he personally signed in Benin, the Edo state capital on Thursday, Agbomhere said, “As a concerned citizen and legal practitioner, I am committed to proffering solutions to the challenges hindering development in my state and Nigeria as a whole”

Agbomhere’s comment comes ahead of the official launch of his two latest books dedicated to the cause of pushing the agenda of security of lives and property of Nigerians and the quest for good governance, two key ingredients which he said are capable of firing Nigeria to the apex among the comity of nations.

The books titled, “Nigeria’s National Security Challenges: Exploring the Human Security Solution” and “For Our common Good” highlighted key areas requiring urgent attention such as; Strengthening institutions and promoting transparency,

Enhancing security measures and intelligence gathering, Addressing economic inequality and promoting inclusive growth.

Agbomhere said; “Our politicians must recognize that good governance and security are non-negotiable prerequisites for Nigeria’s progress. We urge them to put aside partisan interests and work towards a common goal: building a safer, more prosperous nation for all.”

Both books are scheduled for launch in Benin on November 11, with notable Nigerians in the security and governance space expected to grace the occasion.