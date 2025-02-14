No Vacancy at Aso Villa: Don’t Blame Ganduje, APC, Blame PDP – Okechukwu

By Tom Okpe

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress, APC and former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, VoN, Dr Osita Okechukwu has observed that rather than blaming the APC or, its National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, over his recent comment of ‘no vacancy’ in Aso Villa in 2027, the opposition’s People’s Democratic Party, PDP should bear the blame.

Speaking with journalists at Abuja on Thursday, about those blaming Dr Ganduje, he said the blame should rather, go to Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, and his cohorts in the Party, who erroneously breached the rotation convention which governs the 4th Republic.

Okechukwu maintained that the erroneous breach of the rotation convention had divided the PDP irretrievably; albeit, produced Wike Masquerade which cannot be easily wipe lashed off the party’s bone marrow.

He said: “It will be difficult for the PDP to play the robust role as foremost opposition party in the near future, and will not succumb to second role in a merger like the defunct ACN, because of the greed of their leaders, which confirms the ancient maxim, divided will fall.

“The erroneous breach of the rotation convention, a ligament holding our fledgling democracy together in the 2023 Presidential election is the PDP’s biggest miscalculation.

“The rotation fire is raging and may not be quenched before 2027. The ugly outcome scenario sounds like the local clincher of the advisory song of the birds to the Reverend Father during Mass, that the big men seated in the altar front row are all the same character.”

When reminded that those who are opposed to President Tinubu’s second term is because of the economic hardship in the country, he said: “The economic hardship is going to ease before the 2027 Presidential election. Mr President’s economic policies will start bearing positive fruits, as he has prepared grounds for ‘Foreign Direct Investments.’

“The truism is that, President Tinubu has done well diplomatically; he is a friend of the West and the East. This means, he has the support of the international community to cushion the rough economic edges with ‘Foreign Direct Investments’ and loans.” he added.