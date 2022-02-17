No Celebrity Without Social Media -Rufai Saleem Mayowa

One of Nigeria’s most prominent digital marketers, RUFAI Saleem Mayowa, expressed his opinions on the use of the internet and social media standards imposed on todays youths.

Rufai Saleem Mayowa, otherwise known as Roasted Amala is a multi award winning digital marketing expert and social media manager. He is a seasoned personnel in his line of work and shared his two cents with us earlier today.

According to the popular influencer, a lot of people do not seem to understand a lot of concepts and ideas relating to the internet, specifically, social media.

Social media has no doubt been one of the internet tools that most people in the world today make use of to aid communication as well as pass or receive lnformation.

In his words, he said “The same way social media is a space for transformation, upliftment, advertisement, conflict resolution, inspiration, motivation, comic relief, meeting point etcetera, is the same way it could be used in negative ways that could prove to be fatal or dangerous and eventually tarnish or destroy an image, personality, business or idea, as the case may be.

Rufai Saleem Mayowa, a renowned social media influencer and digital marketing Veteran with robust years of experience in the digital space, expressed his thoughts about social media. Over years, he has left no stone unturned in projecting the relevance of Social media.

RUFAI Saleem otherwise known as “Roasted Amala” explains that Social Media can either serve as an aid or instrument to make or break someone. This simply implies that the effect of social media can be felt in either of two ways.”

Buttressing his point, he also “Each person with a social media account or multiple social media accounts have their own reasons for being on each platform, but the action of each user could end up building or destroying them.”

The 26-year-old indigene of Oyo state explains further that the negativity of social media could have an adverse or negative effect on users saying “Social media has irrevocably been a great source of income for Nigerian Youths legally and illegally. It is no news that Many Nigerian youths smile home monthly after realizing Millions of Naira from social media.”

