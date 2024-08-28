NDLEA: 14.6% of Nigerians hooked on drugs

BY NOSA AKENZUA

The Delta State Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Barr. Abubakar Wada has said that over 14.6% of Nigerians are abusing illicit drugs.

Wada made the assertion on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024, when he paid a courtesy call on the management of University of Delta, Agbor.

Wada stated that his team was in UNIDEL to seek collaboration and partnership with a view to addressing the issue of drug abuse.

He added that the statistics of drug abusers in Nigeria, especially in the higher institutions, and its environs were alarming and threatening.

He noted that the agency has started organising enlightenment programmes on campuses to educate both staff and students on the dangers of drug abuse.

“To holistically address this problem , the Delta State Government has established three rehabilitation centres, and we are doing our best to carry out the anti-drugs’ campaign effectively.

“We have also established drug free clubs in Delta State secondary schools as part of measures to curtail the problem.”

The commander also disclosed that the agency was making concrete arrangements to adopt the policy of Drug Integrity Test among students in higher institutions.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delta, Agbor, Prof. Stella Chiemeke commended the agency for bringing the drug abuse advocacy to the University of Delta, Agbor

She disclosed that the campaign was apt and assured the NDLEA of strong collaboration and partnership.

Prof Chiemeke said the agency would be invited during the students’ 2024/2025 general orientation exercise to educate them on the dangers of drug abuse.

The NDLEA Delta State Commander was accompanied by the Deputy State Commander, Operations and Training, DCN. Chris Owoeye, the State Command PRO ASN John Kennedy Edoziem, ASN Akawu Audu and ASN Grace Chukwuejekewu.

In a related development, the Nigerian Navy has handed over 72 bags of cannabis sativa, each weighing 40kg and four arrested suspects to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Marine Command.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Base Information Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Lt. Hussaini Ibrahim on Tuesday.

The navy handed over three Ghanaian and one Beninois.

The Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Rafiu Oladejo, represented by the Executive Officer, Navy Capt. Mutalib Raji, said the consignments were intercepted on Aug. 25 by the Quick Response Team.

Oladejo said the operation was sequel to credible and actionable intelligence received by NNS BEECROFT on suspicious activities of some criminal elements taking place around Lekki Beach axis.

This, he said necessitated the deployment of the team to the area for intensive operation resulting in interception of 72 bags of cannabis sativa weighing over 2,880kh.

He said the effort was sequel to the Strategic Directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, to ensure a safe and secured maritime environment for economic activities to thrive.

“Interestingly, the team also arrested three Ghanaians, namely; Godswill Zevor, Monday Kpomeja, Gbega Agbeko and a Beninois, Elugbe Philip.

“Perpetrators of illicit drugs are warned to desist from such acts as NNS BEECROFT will continue to pursue every criminal element operating within its area of operation.

“This successful operation is a testament to the unrelenting efforts of NNS BEECROFT to curtailing spread and use of illicit drugs among teeming youths which negatively affect their health and threaten national security,” he said.