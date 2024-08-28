Police confirms arrest of 97 Shiites following killing of officers in Abuja

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Nigeria Police Force has vehemently condemned an unprovoked attack by members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), commonly known as the Shi’ite group, on police personnel in Abuja on August 25, 2024.

Force Headquarters confirmed “the arrest of 97 suspects and the recovery of several weapons used in the attack.”

The incident occurred at Wuse Junction by the traffic light, where assailants targeted a police checkpoint and descended heavily on policemen on duty.

The attackers, who were armed with machetes, improvised explosive devices, and knives, embarked on several violent attacks which left two police officers dead and three unconscious, currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Three police patrol vehicles were set ablaze during the attack, Force spokesperson Assistance Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi say the arrests were made in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun,

IGP has also reaffirmed the unalloyed zeal of the Force to arrest other involved persons and bring the killers to justice, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining law and order and resisting all sorts of anarchy and unrest in any part of the country.

The unprovoked killings of police officers in the line of duty are highly outrageous and unacceptable as those who murdered these policemen have murdered peace.

As investigations unfold, the Nigeria Police Force is determined to uncover the full extent of this attack and prevent future occurrences of such violence against police officers.

The IGP offers heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families of the fallen officers, mourning their loss alongside them and also wishes a speedy recovery to those currently undergoing treatment, hoping for their swift return to full health.

Police appeal for support and understanding of the general public in its quest to maintain law and order even in the face of extremist threats and other forms of violent crimes across the country.

Late Sunday night after the incident the Islamic Movement issued a statement and said the police attacked the Arba’eem Symbolic Trek in Abuja and killed numerous mourners.

The statement signed by Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara Sokoto on behalf of Islamic Movement under the leadership of his eminence Sayyid Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky stated.

It informed the public that police have attacked the ongoing Arba’eem Symbolic Trek at Wuse District in Abuja and killed numerous mourners.

” While trying to disperse the Arba’eem Symbolic Trek, the police killed and injured numerous mourners. Presently, Security agents are busy arresting the Arba’eem Symbolic Trek mourners, it claims.

The statement was silent about the killing of two police officers and on the injured three others which gone viral on internet on Sunday, just as police statement was silent on the Islamic movement claims.