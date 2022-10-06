NABTEB releases 2022 results

BY TITUS AKHIGBE

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), on Wednesday, officially released results of the 2022 In-School National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) examinations held nationwide.

Registrar and Chief Executive NABTEB, Prof. (Mrs) May Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, disclosed at a press conference in Benin that a total of 87,668 candidates registered for the examinations in 1,656 centres across the country and Cote d’Ivoire.

NABTEB registrar, represented by Dr. Obinna Opara, Director, Examinations Administration NABTEB, said the enrolment figure marked a 4.99 per cent increase above that of the 2021 In-School examinations where 83,504 candidates enrolled for the NBC/NTC.

She further stated that 58,569 candidates, representing 69.60 per cent of the total candidates that sat for the NBC/NTC examinations scored 5 credits and above including English language and Mathematics.

“Furthermore, a total of 75,221 candidates obtained 5 credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics. This represents 89.39 per cent of the candidates that sat for the examinations.

“Comparatively, this performance is slightly lower than 2021 In-School NBC/NTC examinations results where 58,309 candidates representing 72.96 per cent obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics, and 74,069 candidates, representing 92.68 per cent of the entire candidates that sat for the examinations obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics.” The registrar said.

Isiugo-Abanihe however called for increase in enrollment noting that NABTEB has since commenced registration of candidates for the 2022 November/December NBC/NTC and ANBC/ANTC examinations.

