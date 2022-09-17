N1.2bn debt: NCAA lifts suspension on AZMAN air

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reissued domestic carrier, Azman Air its Air Transport License (ATL) after spat over N1.2billion debt accrued from unremitted Ticket Sales and Cargo Sales Charges.

The renewed license which was signed by the Director General NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, read: ‘NCAA/ATR1/ATL118 is valid for a five (5) year period from 2022 through 2027 before another renewal is expected’.

Azman, Friday morning recommenced operations after Thursday’s drama and the airline’s shutdown.

The airline had announced last Thursday night that they would be recommencing operation Friday morning

