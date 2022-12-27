Murder of female lawyer: IGP orders speedy investigation, prosecution of indicted officers

.Says Force leadership would not condone any inappropriate or unprofessional acts

.Lagos police condole with family, friends of lawyer killed by police officer

. NBA demands more details from police on alleged murder of female lawyer

By Benjamin Omoike with agency reports

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has condemned the shooting and killing of a legal practitioner, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem by a police officer.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the deceased was allegedly shot and killed by a Policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State.

The IGP described the incident as unfortunate and ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act.

He said the act didn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.

Baba commiserated with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased and prayed for the repose of her soul.

He pledged to ensure that justice prevailed in the case and warned officers and men of the Force to be professional and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties.

Baba urged police officers to always operate within the ambit of the law, adding that the Force leadership would not condone any inappropriate or unprofessional acts.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Command has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Barrister Bolanle Raheem, who was shot dead by its officer in Ajah on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Monday.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Alabi Abiodun, has instructed that the officer be detained.

“On the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, the errant officer has since been taken into custody alongside his team members.

“The CP has equally directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for in-depth investigation.

“This has become one killing too many, especially bearing in mind that a similar incident occurred at the same location less than three weeks ago.

“The condemnable incident is against the standard operating procedures (SOP) and rules of engagement of the Force, and to say the least is embarrassing.

“Beyond this incident, the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement in a bid to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents,” he said.

He said that the CP urged Lagos residents to remain calm as the command is already in constant touch with the Nigerian Bar Association and other relevant stakeholders towards ensuring that justice totally prevails.

However, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Monday requested the police to come up with more details of the alleged murder of a Lagos-based female lawyer, Mrs Bolanle Raheem.

In a statement in Lagos on Monday, the NBA demanded more information from the police on the alleged murder.

In the statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Habeeb Lawal, NBA said that the alleged murder was deplorable.

“‘The Nigerian Bar Association deplores the cold-blooded murder of our member, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, by an officer of the Nigerian Police Force attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos State.

“The NBA President, Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN), upon receiving the sad news, made efforts to get across to the husband of our deceased member who understandably has been unavailable to answer calls.

“Since this terrible incident, the NBA has taken initiatives to uncover the facts surrounding the murder of our member.

“In this regard, the NBA is able to report that the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that the suspected murderer of our member is one ASP Drambi Vandi, who has been in the police service for 33 years.

“While the NBA acknowledges the sympathy and regret of the police authorities over this incident, the NBA president has demanded that the police officially disclose and immediately release fuller details of the errant officer and other officers responsible for this heinous act,” it said.

The NBA said it had informed the police of its resolve to be a complainant in the case along with Raheem’s family.

It added that it had constituted a team with a mandate to follow up and ensure a speedy but thorough investigation of the alleged crime.

According to the NBA, the team includes its national officers, chairman and vice chairperson of NBA, Lagos Branch, and chairman of NBA, Ikeja Branch.

“The NBA is disturbed that the Nigerian police seems to be back to the dark days of police brutality, and admonishes that the lessons from the #EndSARS Protest should not be lost on any individual or authority.

“The NBA president prays for the repose of the soul of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, and urges members and concerned Nigerians to be calm as we ensure the law takes its course,” it said.

