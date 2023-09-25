‘Mohbad got the reward of associating with evil men’ — Tunde Bakare

Tunde Bakare, lead pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, has reacted to the death of afrobeats musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad.

Speaking at a church event in Leicester, UK, on Sunday September 24, Pastor Bakare alleged that late MohBad was associating with evil people while he was alive.

The cleric maintained that Mohbad reaped the reward of his actions while alive.

While speaking on the theme, ‘Harvest’, Bakare said: “My wife and I listened to a tape last night on MohBad. How many of you know MohBad? The Nigerian artiste who died at 27? MohBad.

“When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth. I am not blaming him, I am just telling you. Is MohBad a good name? MohBad,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nigerians and fans of late MohBad are awaiting the result of the autopsy conducted on his body by a team of pathologists in Lagos last week.

