Man warns against bringing wives abroad

A Nigerian man based in the UK recounts how his wife framed him for a crime just to take his house after being influenced by her church colleagues.

In a video interview by content creator Precious Ubani, the Nigerian man shared his painful account of bringing his wife from Nigeria to the UK, only to face an unexpected outcome.

In the interview, Ubani had asked if it was advisable for men to bring their wives from Nigeria to the UK. The man, recounting his experience, warned against it, attributing his struggles to both cultural misunderstandings and personal conflicts.

According to him, after relocating to the UK, he purchased a house where they planned to build their lives together. However, he alleged that things took a dark turn as external influences infected their relationship.

The man claimed that his wife inflicted injuries on herself in six different places and then called the police on him, accusing him of assault. This, he explained, was part of a scheme to take ownership of the house.

“Nigerian and Ghanaian women are something else. Myself and my wife came from Nigeria to the UK. When I got here, I bought a house, outside and church influence made my wife inflict bodily injury on herself in six places then call the police on me just to take my house,” he stated.

Reactions as man loses how to wife after ‘japa’ to UK

carphy_flinks stated: “If men too start to dey talk wetin their eyes dey see for marriage walahi basket go full.”

baddiekimmyk reacted: “We need hear from the woman’s side. Nigerian women love marriage way too much for them to chase their husbands out of the house. What did he do? The story no clear oh.”

ordeenchop noted: “Nigerian men carrying the mentality of abuse to abroad and playing victims when the woman report them to a working society… for naija police go tell you na husband and wife matter.”

ginaa_martinz wrote: “He might just be saying the truth but because he is a man,no one will believe him…alot of good men are going through alot.”