Korea-Africa Foundation host youth camp for Nigerians

By Ukpono Ukpong

Korea-Africa Foundation in collaboration with Korean Cultural Center Nigeria (KCCN) hosted a youth camp for Nigerian youths as parts of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties with between the two countries.

According to Director KCCN, Kim Changki, the youth camp is aimed at giving young Nigerian students an experience of Korean cultural and entrepreneurship activities in Nigeria as well as fostering friendly relations between Korea and Nigeria.

He said that this year’s edition had 8 students of Hendon College Karu Abuja who were also awardees at the SAGE Nigeria project 2022 selected to participate in the program.

During the one week event which started on October 11 through October 16, the students visited the Korean Embassy, Abuja and participated in a Korean cultural event at KCCN.

They also experienced various aspects of the Korean culture from Hanbok wearing to Hangeul Writing to Taekwondo and Tuho game. The students then proceeded to Lagos on the same day to visit some Korean companies and learn about their operations in Nigeria.

The students participated in a Janggu drumming class led my Mr Isioma Williams, a Janggu professional. They learned about the traditional Korean drum called Janggu and also learned to play some beats.

According to the Director, this was closely followed by a visit to a Korean owned business, Linda Solpia Ltd, manufacturers of Xpression hair extension and the likes.

“Here they toured the hair factory and saw the entire process of making 100% synthetic hair extensions. They also learned about some of the company’s marketing/business strategy.

“The visit rounded up in style with a hair modelling and photo session by the students.

“On the third day of the Youth-Camp, the participants visited Korean companies; LG and Samsung. At both companies, they learned about LG & Samsung’s history as well as their latest product/ innovation.

“They also received branded items from both companies including a Smart watch from Samsung

“The students also visited the Lagos Consular office and KIA motors assembly plant. At the Consular office they learned about the activities of the Consular in comparison to what the Embassy does.

“At KIA motors, the students learned about KIA vehicles and how they are assembled in Nigeria, toured the office area and joined a KIA representative on a test drive in a KIA car.” He said.

