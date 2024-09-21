Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife asks him to take back her bride price

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

There seems to be no end to the feud between ex- Nigerian Super Eagles goal poacher – Odion Jude Ighalo and his ex wife Sonia, who has asked her husband to go and take back the bride price he paid on her.

This is coming after Sonia congratulated her ex- husband whose fiancée is expecting a child. She also apologised to him and promised to stand by him in all his decisions.

Sonia admitted that ending a relationship or friendship has always been challenging while revealing that both of them had done their best to make the marriage work, but unfortunately it ended the way it did. In his response, Jude had asked his ex wife to focus on her life as he has moved on.

Taking to her Instagram Sonia, reminded Jude of how he and his family disrespected her family three years ago, when she threw a farewell party for the family, but they did not turn up. She however asked Jude to send his family to go and collect back the bride price.

“Make plans to collect your bride price. Remember when I planned this three or four years ago, but your family did not turn up? After planning a lovely farewell party with lots of food and entertainment, you all wasted my money. Knowing that my father was the sole sponsor of our traditional marriage, your mother’s children disrespected him and his elders by keeping them waiting. Your older brother then claimed (as quoted by you in Dubai), that he was afraid of my father and couldn’t visit his home.

Please send your village representatives or my esteemed Sir Clement Ighalo, who is first in charge to collect the bride price”.

The couple got married in 2009 but separated in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. Since their separation, they have been embroiled in social media drama as Sonia hasn’t stopped taking shots at him.