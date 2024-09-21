Some producers think I’m too fragile to play certain roles- Adunni Ade

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Suave Nollywood actress Adunnii Ade, has explained why it looks like she does not get many roles in the industry. The soft spoken mother of one said that a lot of producers see her as being soft and fragile, so they find it difficult to give her tough roles.

The actress said this while answering questions on a music program – HipTV, where she also talked about her journey in Nollywood.

“A lot of times, I’m seen as fragile, and that sometimes limits the roles I’m offered. I don’t want that. I can switch up and take on different characters. I can handle ghetto scenes just as well as more refined roles.

My switch game is top-notch,” she stated. The talented actress who has featured more in Yoruba movies said she is opened to any role and urged filmmakers to explore her range of talents.

Adunni who started off in the entertainment industry as a model kicked off her acting career after actor Saidi Balogun invited her on a movie set while she was still based abroad. After featuring in a couple of Nigerian movies, she decided to relocate back fully to Nigeria.

Since then she has featured in many Yoruba movies and a couple of English movies. Adunni also played a featured in the block buster Netflix epic movie Funmilayo Ransome –Kuti, where she played the role of Tokunbo.

For her, she doesn’t know if acting is her calling but she enjoys what she does and will be willing to give her all in any role she gets.

According to her, “I don’t know if it’s my calling. I just love entertainment. I started off as a model many years ago and transitioned into comedy skits while still in the States. I would post on YouTube, and one day I got a call from Saidi Balogun. That was when I started flying back to Nigeria for films, and eventually, I decided to move here permanently,”

The beautiful actress also acknowledged that the industry is growing but needs more investment.

“Nollywood is growing and getting the recognition it deserves, but there’s always room for improvement. I’m grateful to still grace everyone’s screens and hope I do a great job portraying the characters I play, “she said