ASUU strike: Blackout looms as workers threaten to shut down power sector

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

Workers in the power sector have threatened to shut down electricity supply in the country should Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) declare a nationwide protest over the protracted industrial crises in the country’s educational sector.

Under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), the workers argued that the carefree attitude of government towards the continued closure of schools is a sorry state in the process of Nigeria’s development towards nationhood.

In a statement by its General Secretary, Joe Ajaero, NUEE said it “is deeply saddened and appalled by the impasse between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Unions in the Tertiary Academic Sector (Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and Research Institutes) which has avoidably lingered.”

READ ALSO: Court disqualifies Oborevwori as PDP Gov’ship…

It went on: “This deadlock which has lasted for several months with the students staying at home is undoubtedly exposing the students to all forms of negative vices inimical to nation building, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“NUEE therefore calls on the Federal Government to address all issues concerning non implementation of Agreements and others affecting Nigeria’s hallowed Tertiary Institutions.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...