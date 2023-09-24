Institute confers Fellowship Award on Sports Ministry’s spokespersons

By Ukpono Ukpong

In recognition of his dedication and commitment to public service and service delivery in the country, the Membership Council of the Institute of Corporate Administration has approved the conferment of Fellowship Award on the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, Abuja, Mr Mohammed Manga.

The approval for the conferment of the Award on him by the Council follows series of evaluations of his stellar performance, hard work, upwardly mobile and visionary approach to administrative matters such as strict adherence to professionalism in the discharge of his assigned duties followed with positive results as well as public spiritedness

The offer qualifies the spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Sports Development as a senior member of the Institute, and he can thus append FCAI after his name.

The Award for Distinguished Professional Contributions to Public Service and Fellowship is conferred on individuals who currently occupy supervisory, managerial or leadership positions in the public or private sector, academia or armed forces and have exceptionally distinguished themselves in their fields of endeavour

While presenting the Award to the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, in his office in Abuja, the Chief Accounting Officer, reminded him to see the Award as a call to higher responsibility.

“Let me first of all congratulate you on the Award of Fellowship. It is an Award well deserved, but remember, Awards are meant to spur people to do more. I therefore challenge you to redouble your efforts. Keep on the good work and ensure you impact this spirit to those working under you. Be focused, resolute, humble, and always uphold professionalism in the conduct of government business”, he said.

Recall that the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Mohammed Manga was honoured with the Spokespersons’ Award for year 2022 by IMR’s Image Merchants Promotion Limited after he emerged top best in the Resident Information Officers’ (RIO) category to become the first to win the Spokespersons Communication Award (SCA) out of the 145 entries screened by the panel of judges.